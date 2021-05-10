Americans set another pandemic-era record for air travel

Mother’s Day weekend meant bigger crowds at U.S. airports. The Transportation Security Administration said its agents screened slightly more than 1.7 million people on Sunday, the highest number since March 2020, when travel was collapsing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sunday’s mark edged out the previous record, set just last Friday. However, air travel is still down about one-third from before the pandemic, according to figures from the TSA. Airlines say most of the people on flights now are leisure travelers going to destinations within the United States.