Vax Live concert raises $302 million, exceeds vaccine goal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Global Citizen fundraising concert advocating the importance of vaccine equity has pulled in $302 million, exceeding the goal for the organization’s campaign. Global Citizen announced Saturday that the funds raised helped procure more than 26 million doses at the “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.” The money was garnered through philanthropic and corporate commitments. President Joe Biden, Prince Harry and Jennifer Lopez were among the big names that took part in the event, which was recorded May 2 and aired Saturday. ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations broadcast the concert staged at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.