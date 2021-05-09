UWEC’S TV10 boosts sports broadcasts during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- If you've watched a UW-Eau Claire sporting event online, you've watched a TV10 broadcast.

TV10 is a TV station run solely by students on campus. In recent years, they've stepped up their streaming game.

"We're able to have a remote equipment setup that goes out to different facilities and we're able to put students in the broadcast booth and give them first hand experience at sports video production," said Matt Peterson, digital broadcast and programs manager for UW-Eau Claire.

TV10 produces multi-camera streams for nearly every Blugold athletic program, which comes with hours of preparation each week.

"I'm just looking at stats, trying to find storylines that I can bring up," said Noah Schwartz, TV10 sports director.

"There's obviously a lot of equipment that goes into one of these streams, so we have to make sure it's running at top shape," Peterson said.

With no fans allowed at games for much of the year, TV10's streaming assignments tripled.

"We've been pushed by athletics, pushed by housing, pushed by the entire campus to be the main way for people to watch sports," said Bryant Rahm, TV10 production manager.

As a result, viewership has grown exponentially.

"In the few months that we've been resuming sports and streaming, we've had more people watch in that time than we would have in a normal entire year," Peterson said.

The increased workload has been stressful for students managing schoolwork, but there'd be little to no coverage without them.

"Essentially to me, how the commentary is being looked at this season, we're being the eyes and the ears of everybody," said Blake Durham, TV10 sports director.

On top of it all, they wouldn't trade it for the world.

"At the end of the day, we're just out there doing the stuff that we love," Rahm said.

TV10 will be streaming the remainder of Blugolds baseball and softball home games this season. You can find links to the streams here.