Times Square gun victim: I screamed ‘I don’t want to die’

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who was shot in Times Square during a Mother’s Day trip to New York City with her family says that she prayed that her wound would not be fatal. Wendy Magrinat told the Daily News she screamed that she did not want to die because she has a 2-year-old daughter. Magrinat was one of three bystanders hit by bullets shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday near West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue. A 4-year-old Brooklyn girl and a 43-year-old New Jersey woman were also shot. Police are still searching for a suspect.