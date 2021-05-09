Texas man accused of driving into group, killing his mom

KATY, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man is facing a murder charge after authorities allege he killed his mother when he drove into a group of people who had been fighting in the parking lot of a suburban Houston restaurant. Homer Lopez was being held on bonds totaling $90,000 after making his initial court appearance on Saturday. Lopez has been charged with murder and two counts of failing to stop and render aid after he allegedly struck three people, including his mother, Crystal Lopez, outside a restaurant in the Houston suburb of Katy early Thursday. Crystal Lopez, 35, died at the scene while two other people were hospitalized.