Police: Maryland man killed 3 neighbors, set house ablaze

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Police say a Maryland man went on a rampage over the weekend, shooting or stabbing to death three of his neighbors and setting his home on fire before responding officers fatally shot him. A Sunday news release from the Baltimore County Police Department identified the victims and offered the clearest picture so far of what the department says unfolded on a residential street in suburban Baltimore early Saturday morning. Police have not provided a possible motive or details about what preceded the attack. Multiple neighbors who spoke with news outlets described the man as having a long history of erratic and threatening behavior.