North HS student and 21-year-old seriously injured after crash

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A 15-year-old Eau Claire North High School Student and his 21-year-old brother are reportedly in critical condition after a motorcycle vs. car crash on Saturday evening.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Lake Street and Sixth Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Saturday. The 21-year-old driver of the motorcycle and his teenage brother were taken to a local hospital in critical condition; the driver of the car involved was not injured.

ECPD is working with the Eau Claire Area School District to provide services and support to the family, fellow students and staff.