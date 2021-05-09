Mother’s Day celebrated across Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Many Mother's Day plans were canceled in 2020, including the annual brunch at Lake Wissota Golf and Events, but this year, families were able to gather once again for the long-standing tradition.

"It's been going on for a very long time and when my husband and I purchased Lake Wissota Golf and Events in 2017, we knew it was important to the community to continue so we're just excited to have it back," said owner Liz Seubert.

While some gathered on Lake Wissota for breakfast, others stopped in downtown Eau Claire for ice cream. For the Hunt family, spending time with mom is part of the job.

"Obviously my mom with our family, keeping us afloat and keeping us trucking along as well as all the other moms out there doing a fantastic job," said Jeremy Hunt, speaking about the importance of celebrating Mother's Day. Hunt co-owns Olson's Ice Cream, alongside his mother Linda.

"Having the family together down at work doesn't seem like work sometimes," Linda said.

Linda's kids have all worked at Olson's at one time or another, and for her six grandchildren, having a family that scoops up treats means extra sugar for them.

"They are not in the ice cream business but they do come bouncing through our front door and they're looking for some of our ice cream, something that grandma and grandpa and Jeremy have," Linda said.

While many local businesses had Mother's Day specials and events, even more homes across the valley held the tradition of spending Sunday celebrating mom.

"We're just excited for families to be here," Seubert said.