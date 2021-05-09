Minnesota health officials get creative with vaccinations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are trying various strategies in an attempt to get people vaccinated and slow the spread of the coronavirus. Volunteer physicians are working with a brewery in St. Paul on a pop-up event that rewards those who get shots with a free beer. Vaccinations are being offered in the downtown bus depot in Duluth. An Elk River clinic is offering shots to patients who are seeking help for other health care needs. Officials are hoping the creativity pays off. The Star Tribune reports that since early April, the statewide average for first doses administered has fallen from about 40,000 per day to fewer than 14,000 at the end of last week.