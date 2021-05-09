Johnson calls for UK talks after Scottish Nationalists win

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the leaders of the U.K.’s devolved nations for crisis talks on the union after Scotland’s pro-independence party won its fourth straight parliamentary election. Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, said the election results proved a second independence vote for Scotland was “the will of the country.” She said any London politician who stood in the way would be “picking a fight with the democratic wishes of the Scottish people.” Johnson congratulated Sturgeon on her re-election, but said in a letter to her that the U.K. was “best served when we work together.” The letter also invited the leaders of Wales and Northern Ireland to a summit to discuss shared challenges.