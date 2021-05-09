In tense Jerusalem, flag-waving Israeli march to go ahead

JERUSALEM (AP) — Police have given the go-ahead to the annual Jerusalem Day parade, a flag-waving nationalist display of Israeli claims to all of the contested city. The decision not to call off the march came despite days of unrest and soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions at a flashpoint holy site. Monday’s parade will pass through the Old City, which was captured and annexed by Israel in the 1967 war. The march was approved amid ongoing clashes between police and Palestinian worshippers and protesters in the Old City. Before dawn Sunday, thousands of Muslim worshippers skirmished anew with police at the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.