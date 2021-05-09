Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Jackson County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&