Freeze Warning issued May 9 at 10:01PM CDT until May 10 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Freeze Warning issued May 9 at 10:01PM CDT until May 10 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE…Clark and Taylor Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill crops and unprotected
sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.