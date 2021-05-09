Freeze Warning from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill crops and unprotected

sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

