Freeze Warning from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill crops and unprotected
sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&