Another Freeze Warning with no beneficial rain in sight

It was yet another morning where temperatures dropped into the low 30s across the Chippewa Valley. Medford and Black River Falls once again saw temperatures tank into the upper 20s early Sunday morning. Mother's Day turned out to be fairly pleasant, with a mix of clouds and sun. After a cool start, Eau Claire hit 67 this afternoon.

Sunday night starts mostly clear, although clouds increase overnight. North central Wisconsin has the best chance to remain clear overnight, and is also where the coldest temperatures are expected once again. Another hard freeze is likely for Taylor County early Monday morning.

Another Freeze Warning is in effect for Taylor and Clark County until 8 a.m., and Jackson County is under a Frost Advisory. The rest of the area is not under an advisory, however frost and freeze conditions are possible outside of the advisory area, especially north and east of Eau Claire, and areas where the National Weather Service is not yet issuing frost and freeze alerts.

Temperatures don't recover as well Monday afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s are expected, with a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a very small chance for an isolated pop-up shower Monday afternoon, but chances are very low, and widespread beneficial rainfall is not in the forecast.

High pressure settles in during the mid-week time period, bringing us a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures gradually warm over the course of the week. Frost and freeze conditions are likely again Tuesday morning, and possible through Wednesday morning, but then morning lows finally return to the 40s. Highs will eventually return to the upper 60s as well.

We have to wait until the end of the week for any rain chances to return to the forecast. In the meantime, it will be nice weather for humans, but lacking rainfall for plants and vegetation.