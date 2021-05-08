Steve Stricker eagles 18th to take Regions Tradition lead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending champion Steve Stricker made a long eagle putt on the final hole for 7-under 65 and the third-round lead Saturday in the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. Stricker moved a stroke ahead of Alex Cejka with the eagle that got him to 14-under 202 at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Cejka, who made the field as the first alternate Monday, bogeyed the 17th in a 66. Stricker won the Alabama major the last time it was held in 2019. Robert Karlsson and Dicky Pride, a resident of nearby Tuscaloosa playing courtesy of a sponsor exemption, were three shots back.