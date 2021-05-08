River Prairie Festival returns with music, art, and vaccines

ALTOONA (WQOW) - It's not a celebration in 2021 without these three things: music, dancing, and COVID-19 vaccines.

"I've wanted to get vaccinated, I just haven't had time, we're already here, and it's available," said James White, who got his vaccinate Saturday.

Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses were a part of Saturday's River Prairie Festival in Altoona, an annual kick-off to summer.

"It's been a very very long year and to be able to host an event and get people out to enjoy River Prairie, it means the world," said City of Altoona Management Analyst Roy Atkinson.

While planning the event, organizers said they wanted to make it COVID-conscious, turning the River Prairie Center into a walk-in clinic.

"For an event like this where we know we're going to be pulling people who may not be vaccinated, this presents a great opportunity to get vaccinated," Atkinson said.

"At more festivals, if it's available, I think more and more people will want to get vaccinated because you're already there," White said.