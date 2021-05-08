Rassbach 6th individually, Memorial 5th as team at state XC

JANESVILLE (WQOW) - Eau Claire North freshman Katie Rassbach finished sixth individually and Eau Claire Memorial finished fifth as a team Saturday at the WIAA alternate cross country championships.

Rassbach's time was 18:58, just three seconds ahead of Memorial's top runner Jillian Heth.

Memorial's Ava Pankratz finished 17th (19:52), followed by Bryanna Hoffman in 38th (20:42), Rachel Anderson in 44th (20:58), Madyson Rosenberger in 54th (21:22), Caity Bentley in 59th (21:25), and Mea Hansen in 60th (21:28).

The Old Abes scored 108 points. Middleton won the title with 41 points.

Full results can be found here

In the boys race, Eau Claire Memorial's Ben Young finished 29th in a time of 16:51.