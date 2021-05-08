New mural at Artisan Forge created by ECASD students

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new mural was created Saturday, and it was a team effort by students across the Eau Claire Area School District.

The street-art mural depicts an abstract map of Eau Claire. Throughout the day, students came in small groups to add their personal touch to it. Using spray paint, they layered on color and practiced their artistic skills.



A sophomore at North High School, Lily Schwartz, said this was the first time she got to participate in creating a mural, and the first time she's been able to use spray paint.

"I enjoy learning new things and it's pretty simple," Schwartz said. "It's a lot of just expressing and you can do whatever you want with it, so it's a lot of fun and you can be really creative with it."

Local artist Jason Anhorn guided the students throughout the day on techniques to create the mural. He said the project provides an outlet for some good community building and valuable art education.

"It's great to do that with kids especially because they get exposed to something they might see sometimes but never really get to go do, so it's just nice to give the opportunity," Anhorn said.

The mural is now completed on the side of Artisan Forge Studios. It was created as part of DECI's Creative Economy Month.