Medics: 200 Palestinians hurt in Al-Aqsa clashes with police

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian emergency service says more than 200 people were wounded in a night of heavy clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and elsewhere in Jerusalem, where tensions have soared in recent weeks. Nightly protests broke out at the start of the holy month of Ramadan over police restrictions in a popular gathering place and have reignited in recent days over threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians from their homes in east Jerusalem, which is claimed by both sides in the decades-old conflict. Israelis and Palestinians are bracing for more unrest in the coming days.