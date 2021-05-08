Frost potential continues beyond Mother’s Day

It was a record cold start to the weekend for Eau Claire. Saturday morning's low temperature of 27 broke the existing low temperature record of 28 set in 1954. Eau Claire wasn't the coldest spot either. Widespread hard freeze conditions set in across the area, and Black River Falls saw temperatures tank to 20 degrees.

After a record cold start, temperatures this afternoon were less than 10 degrees below average, but the potential for frost continues for several more days.

Fortunately, cloud cover overnight will help prevent temperatures from dropping as low overnight, with freeze conditions unlikely in our area. There is still the potential for frost though. The areas most likely to see frost once again overnight are northeast of Eau Claire, where another Frost Advisory is in effect through 8 a.m. Sunday for Clark and Taylor County.

We won't see a ton of sun to round out the weekend, but we also won't get any beneficial rainfall to help cut into our deficit. Mother's Day will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60. There is a very small chance for an isolated sprinkle or rain shower during the afternoon, but chances are minimal.

Clouds slowly diminish overnight into Monday, which will be a partly cloudy, but cool day. Frost or freeze conditions will be likely once again heading into Monday morning. Highs Monday afternoon only top off in the mid 50s, with a small chance for light scattered showers.

The middle of the week will be dry, with slightly below average temperatures. Our next chances for rain don't arrive until late in the week and early next weekend.