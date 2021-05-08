Friday’s local scores

Friday’s local scoresUpdated
High school baseball
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 8, Whitehall 0
High school softball
Cochrane-Fountain City 15, Eleva-Strum 0 (3 innings)
Altoona 4, Fall Creek 3
Alma/Pepin 7, Melrose-Mindoro 5
McDonell Central 10, Eau Claire Regis 7
Augusta 15, Lincoln 4 - Brianna Krueger (AUGUSTA): 3-run home run
High school girls soccer
La Crosse Aquinas 4, Regis/McDonell 1
New Richmond 3, Eau Claire North 1
WIAC baseball
UW-La Crosse 13, UW-Eau Claire 4 - game 1
UW-La Crosse 13, UW-Eau Claire 3 (7 innings - game 2)
UW-Stout 5, UW-Platteville 4 - game 1
UW-Stout 5, UW-Platteville 1 - game 2
WIAC softball
UW-Eau Claire 5, UW-Platteville 4
UW-Platteville 9, UW-Eau Claire 0 (6 innings - game 2)
UW-Stevens Point 8, UW-Stout 5 - game 1
UW-Stevens Point 9, UW-Stout 2 - game 2
NAHL hockey
Chippewa Steel 3, Janesville Jets 0