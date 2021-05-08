Skip to Content

Friday’s local scores

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 11:47 am
11:45 am College SportsHigh School SportsPrep SportsSportTop Sports Stories
Local-Scores-Web-860x484

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

High school baseball

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 8, Whitehall 0

High school softball

Cochrane-Fountain City 15, Eleva-Strum 0 (3 innings)

Altoona 4, Fall Creek 3

Alma/Pepin 7, Melrose-Mindoro 5

McDonell Central 10, Eau Claire Regis 7

Augusta 15, Lincoln 4 - Brianna Krueger (AUGUSTA): 3-run home run

High school girls soccer

La Crosse Aquinas 4, Regis/McDonell 1

New Richmond 3, Eau Claire North 1

WIAC baseball

UW-La Crosse 13, UW-Eau Claire 4 - game 1

UW-La Crosse 13, UW-Eau Claire 3 (7 innings - game 2)

UW-Stout 5, UW-Platteville 4 - game 1

UW-Stout 5, UW-Platteville 1 - game 2

WIAC softball

UW-Eau Claire 5, UW-Platteville 4

UW-Platteville 9, UW-Eau Claire 0 (6 innings - game 2)

UW-Stevens Point 8, UW-Stout 5 - game 1

UW-Stevens Point 9, UW-Stout 2 - game 2

NAHL hockey

Chippewa Steel 3, Janesville Jets 0

Author Profile Photo

Nick Tabbert

More Stories

Skip to content