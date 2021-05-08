EXPLAINER: Why are people protesting across Colombia?

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Thousands of Colombians are protesting across the country against a government they feel has long ignored their needs, allowed corruption to run rampant and is so out of touch that it dared proposed tax increases during the coronavirus pandemic. The demonstrations began last week, after the government introduced a tax reform that would have squeezed the middle class. The administration withdrew it four days later, but the protests continued and grew as reports emerged of police violence, deaths and disappearances. Mot protests have been peaceful, but violence that has erupted during some demonstrations, resulting in 26 people dead, including a police officer