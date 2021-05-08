Skip to Content

EU agrees potential 1.8 billion-dose purchase of Pfizer jab

5:30 am National news from the Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that her office “has just approved a contract for a guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options).” The new contract, which has the backing of the EU member states, will entail not only the production of the vaccines, but also making sure that all the essential components should be sourced from the EU.  

Associated Press

