Death toll soars to 50 in school bombing in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan Interior Ministry says the death toll in a horrific bombing at a girls’ school in the Afghan capital has soared to 50, many of them pupils between 11 and 15 years old. The number of wounded in Saturday’s attack has also climbed to more than 100. Three explosions outside the school entrance struck as students were leaving for the day. The blasts occurred in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in the west of the capital. The Taliban denied responsibility, condemning the attack. The area has been hit by brutal attacks targeting minority Shiites and most often claimed by the Islamic State affiliate operating in the country. No one has yet claimed Saturday’s bombings.