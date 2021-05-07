Witnesses: Girl killed in fire possibly trying to save dogs

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl is dead after witnesses say she ran back into her burning home, possibly to save her two puppies. Florida officials say Rilee Beisler and her 7-month-old pit bulls died in the Thursday afternoon fire at a Sarasota mobile home park. Witnesses said they saw her go back inside her home. While they tried to help, Rilee never came back out. Rilee’s aunt told a local television station the sixth grader “had a heart of gold” and the dogs “were her babies.” The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities believe Rilee died of smoke inhalation.