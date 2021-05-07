Vikings sign TE Shane Zylstra from Minnesota State

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed tight end Shane Zylstra. He’s from the NCAA Division II program at Minnesota State that produced two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen. The Vikings signed Thielen in 2013 after he was invited to their rookie minicamp as a tryout player. Zylstra went undrafted in 2020. He finished as the career leader for the Mavericks with career receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. Zylstra is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brandon Zylstra, who spent the 2018 season with the Vikings.