Twins put Buxton on 10-day IL with hip strain

DETROIT (AP) — The Minnesota Twins put outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hip. The Twins also announced Friday that they have selected the contract of outfielder Trevor Larnach. The injury interrupts a stellar start for the 27-year-old Buxton, who is hitting .370 with nine home runs and five stolen bases. Buxton has played over 100 games just once in his big league career. Larnach now has a chance to make his big league debut. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated left-hander Brandon Waddell for assignment.