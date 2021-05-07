Sun Prairie police investigate fatal shooting of couple

Sun Prairie police are investigating the deaths of a couple found dead of gunshot wounds in their home. Lt. Ryan Cox says the man’s gunshot wounds are believed to have been self-inflicted. But, Cox would not say whether the woman’s injuries were self-inflicted or whether the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide. The man was 35 and the woman was 37. Their bodies were found Wednesday evening when officers went to the home to check on their welfare.