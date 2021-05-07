Skip to Content

Sun Prairie police investigate fatal shooting of couple

New
6:51 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

Sun Prairie police are investigating the deaths of a couple found dead of gunshot wounds in their home. Lt. Ryan Cox says the man’s gunshot wounds are believed to have been self-inflicted. But, Cox would not say whether the woman’s injuries were self-inflicted or whether the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide. The man was 35 and the woman was 37. Their bodies were found Wednesday evening when officers went to the home to check on their welfare. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content