Stefanik’s rise toward leadership job irks conservatives

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservatives in and out of Congress are expressing opposition to Rep. Elise Stefanik’s rise toward House Republicans’ No. 3 leadership job. Their grumbling is unlikely to derail the four-term New Yorker. But it’s serving notice that the right wing is battling anew to affect the party’s future. House Republicans plan to meet privately next week and seem certain to oust Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from that leadership post. But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California seems likely to postpone a vote on replacing Cheney until sometime later. A postponement would give restive conservatives a chance to coalesce behind an alternative.