Spaniards hold their breath as sweeping virus measures end

MADRID (AP) — Spain will relax nationwide pandemic measures this weekend, including travel restrictions, but some regional chiefs are complaining that the six-month-long national state of emergency will be replaced by a patchwork of conflicting approaches. Now that the country’s contagion rate has stabilized while vaccine rollout continues to speed up, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has refused to extend the sweeping order that gave legal coverage to curfews, social gathering curbs and travel bans across the country. each region was taking a different path — and the response from courts was also varied. Spain’s contagion curve surged sharply in January but bottomed down in mid-March before mildly picking up again.