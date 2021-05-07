Rewards doubles for info on killed cats in Dunn Co.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - The reward is doubling for information that leads to the arrest of whoever killed more than a dozen cats in Dunn County.

Just a week ago, 15 cats were found shot and killed in the Dunnville Bottoms and 18 more were alive.

On Friday, the Humane Society of the United States added $5,000 to the reward, bringing the total reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the killings.

“The horror these cats and kittens experienced as they were abandoned—and many callously killed--is unthinkable. The suffering of these cats is taking an emotional toll on the incredible staff of the Dunn County Humane Society,” said Megan Nicholson, Wisconsin state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We’re incredibly thankful the Dunn County Sheriff's Office is fully investigating this crime and hope the reward helps find the person or people who committed this appalling act.”

There is some good news though, some of the cats rescued are now up for adoption.

You'll know it's them because of their Dr. Seuss-style names including Horton, Once-ler and Sam-I-Am.