Red meat politics: GOP turns culture war into a food fight

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans are increasingly using food — especially beef — as a cudgel in the culture war. In statements, tweets and fundraising emails, prominent GOP governors and senators have accused climate-minded Democrats of trying to push Americans to eat less red meat. The food fight is likely to continue as more Americans recognize the links between food production and climate change and food choices become a way of signaling partisan politics. Already, in farm states, meat eating has joined abortion, gun control and transgender rights as an issue that quickly sends partisans to their corners.