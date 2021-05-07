Rachel Zoll, much-admired AP religion writer, dead at 55

Rachel Zoll, a much-admired religion writer for The Associated Press, died Friday. She joined the AP in 1995 and worked at its bureaus in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Providence, Rhode Island, before becoming a New York-based religion writer in 2001. For the next 17 years, she covered religion in all its aspects, from the spiritual to the political, and her stories reached a global audience. Zoll was at the forefront of coverage of two papal transitions, the clergy sex abuse scandal in the Catholic Church, and tensions within many denominations over race, same-sex marriage and the role of women.