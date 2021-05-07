Pakistan allows indicted opposition leader to travel abroad

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A top Pakistani court has granted permission to the country’s ailing opposition leader, who has been charged with corruption, to travel abroad for medical treatment. Friday’s order says Shahbaz Sharif may travel abroad from May 8 to July 3. The development drew criticism from the government, which said it will explore legal options to stop him from leaving. He faces corruption charges in three separate court cases. He leads his brother’s Pakistan’s Muslim League party after Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister, was disqualified from office. The elder Sharif lives in exile in London after he was released on bail for medical treatment abroad but never returned home.