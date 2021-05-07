Officers who fired at Wisconsin casino shooter identified

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Justice has identified the three Green Bay Police officers who opened fire on a man who shot three people at a tribal casino complex. The department issued a news release Friday saying Sgt. Brian Jordan, Officer Makayla Wolfe and Officer Ben Snyder shot 62-year-old Bruce Pofahl outside the Oneida Nation casino complex in Ashwaubenon. Pofahl was pronounced dead at the scene. All three officers have been placed on administrative leave. Investigators have said Pofahl was fired in March from his job in the complex’s restaurant. On the evening of May 1 he walked into the restaurant and shot Ian Simpson and Jacob Bartel, killing them. He wounded another restaurant worker before the officers shot him.