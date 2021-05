EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Friday marks the last game, and the last dance of the season for Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial.

While the football teams are wrapping up the alternate fall season with their traditional crosstown showdown, the dance teams are teaming up for their last performance.

The Old Abes and Huskies will perform 'This Groove' together at halftime, a choreographed routine they learned at a camp last summer.