Mosinee man charged with stalking Clark Co. woman before she went missing

(WAOW) - A 31-year-old Mosinee man has been charged with stalking a woman before she went missing.

According to court documents, Jesus Contreras Perez stalked a woman several times between July 5, 2020 and Oct. 2, 2020.

Court records say the woman hasn't been seen or heard from since Oct. 3, 2020.

Several witnesses reportedly told police the victim had multiple bruises from Perez and that he made threatening comments toward her. Several people described the victim as being scared Perez was following her on multiple occassions.

A witness told police Perez stole the victim's phone at a gas station back in September of 2020.

Authorities say using towers they were able to determine Perez was in the vicinity where the victim's phone was stolen around the time it went missing.

A witness reportedly told police that the victim said if anything happened to her it was Perez. Another witness said the victim claimed Perez had followed her the night before she went missing.

Court records do not reveal who the missing woman is, however, Cassandra Ayon has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 3, 2020. She went missing from Clark County.

Our sister station News 9 in Wausau did reach out to authorities to see if they could confirm Cassandra is the woman Perez is accused of stalking but have not heard back.