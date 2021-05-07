Mom’s weekend looks pleasant

The forecast hasn't waivered much heading into the holiday weekend. Anyone looking to celebrate with mom outdoors this weekend won't have much weather to deal with, but a slim chance for rain is back in the forecast.

The weekend will be mostly dry but a slight chance for a brief shower comes with a larger system moving in Saturday night. Areas south of the valley will see scattered rain late Saturday into Sunday morning, so if you're heading south to see mom, expect rain.

In Eau Claire, we'll be right on the edge of the showers Saturday. Another weak disturbance will try to bring an isolated shower in Sunday afternoon too, but any showers that develop will be brief and light.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s with a chance at frost and even freeze each morning. Cloud cover will help keep us out of that cold early Sunday morning.

The cooler temperatures continue into next week and then we get to start warming up into next weekend.