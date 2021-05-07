Memorial blanks North for crosstown showdown win

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Brice Wingad ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Eau Claire Memorial topped its rival Eau Claire North 20-0 Friday in the season finale.

The Old Abes finish the season 2-5. The Huskies finish 0-7.

Memorial scored the only points of the first quarter on a safety in the east end zone with 3:41 remaining.

On the opening play of the second quarter, Ben Frey connected on a field goal to increase the lead to 5-0.

Wingad scored on a quarterback run with 2:17 remaining in the first half. Memorial converted a 2-point try afterward on a trick play to increase the lead to 13-0 by halftime.

The final score of the game came midway through the third quarter, when Wingad found Marco Ebeling for a score.

Memorial presented team manager Liam Caraher with a game ball following the win and gave a sendoff to head coach Mike Sinz, who will take over Menomonie High School's program next season.