London high-rise blaze raises new concerns about cladding

LONDON (AP) — Firefighters have tacked a blaze in a London apartment tower which has cladding similar to that used on another London building where 72 people died in a 2017 inferno. The London Fire Brigade said about 125 firefighters tackled a fire on Friday that spread to three floors of a 19-story building in the city’s Docklands. The brigade said 38 adults and four children were treated by ambulance crews at the scene, and two men were taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation. The building’s developer Ballymore has said 22% of the building’s façade is covered in aluminum composite cladding. That’s similar to the cladding on Grenfell Tower, which was destroyed in a June 2017 blaze that killed 72 people.