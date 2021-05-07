It’s not unusual for freezing low temps near Mother’s Day

This Mother's Day Sunday is May 9, which is the average last spring freeze for Eau Claire. This means that frosts and freezes this time of the year are not that unusual.

While freezes are not uncommon this time of year, this long stretch of nights with lows in the 30s or colder is a bit uncommon. However, it's tough to quantify our current stretch as those types of records really don't exist without digging deep through every May's highs and lows since the late 1800s when records began. Friday night/Saturday morning's lows might end up as the coldest of this stretch, but the stretch isn't over yet.

It's common to want to plant flowers by Mother's Day, but an early Mother's Day like this year is just the average last freeze for the Chippewa Valley. Even the latest possible date for Mother's Day, May 14, is well within the range of possible freezing temperatures, let alone frost which can form even when lows only drop to the mid/upper 30s.

Temps should still top out in the low 60s Saturday afternoon before another round of frost becomes possible tomorrow night, though the mostly cloudy sky should keep lows just above freezing.

More frost chances exist through early next week, and there even is another chance for widespread freezing lows again Sunday night.

Most of the weekend rain chances will stay south of the Chippewa Valley, but a few sprinkles Saturday night are possible along with a chance for a few pop up showers on Sunday. Temps will slowly warm next week, but we will remain without any beneficial rain chances.