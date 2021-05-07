Hezbollah leader backs Iran talks with US, Saudi Arabia

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group has indicated his support for a dialogue between Iran on one side, and the U.S. and Saudi Arabia on the other. Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Friday that such talks could benefit Tehran and its allies and calm tensions in the region. Iran is a top backer of Hezbollah. The U.S. and Iran recently resumed indirect talks about getting Tehran and Washington to return to the nuclear deal. Meanwhile, Iraq is hosting talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, as Riyadh seeks to end its years-long war in Yemen where the kingdom is fighting Iran-backed rebels.