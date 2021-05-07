Heat move back into 6th in East, top Timberwolves 121-112

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro returned after a six-game absence and scored 27 points, Jimmy Butler scored 25 and the Miami Heat moved back into the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-112 on Friday night. Goran Dragic added 23 for Miami. Herro, who had been out with right foot soreness, was 10 of 13 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3-point range for Miami (36-31). Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Minnesota, which had won five consecutive meetings against Miami. Anthony Edwards scored 25 and D’Angelo Russell had 17 before getting ejected in the third quarter.