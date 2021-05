CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- A gas leak in Chippewa Falls has police evacuating people from their homes.

According to Chippewa Falls PD, the leak is at the intersection of Irvine Street and Greenville Street.

Police are evacuating people in a one-block area.

The following intersections will be blocked off: Irvine St. @ Lafayette St.Chippewa St. @ Greenville St.Linden St. @ Irvine St. Irvine St. @ A St.