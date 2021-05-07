Grand jury indicts 4 ex-cops involved in George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - A federal grand jury has indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's arrest and death, accusing them of violating the Black man's constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air.

Indictments unsealed Friday name Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.

Specifically, Chauvin, Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force. All four officers are charged for their failure to provide Floyd with medical care.

According to the United States Department of Justice, the three-count indictment alleges that all four defendants "willfully deprived Mr. Floyd of his constitutional rights. Specifically, count one of the indictment alleges that on May 25, 2020, Chauvin held his left knee across Mr. Floyd’s neck, and his right knee on Floyd’s back and arm, as George Floyd lay on

the ground, handcuffed and unresisting, and kept his knees on Mr. Floyd’s neck and body even after Mr. Floyd became unresponsive. The indictment alleges that Chauvin’s actions violated Mr. Floyd’s constitutional right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer and resulted in bodily injury to, and the death of, Mr. Floyd."

Count two claims Thao and Kueng willfully failed to intervene or stop Chauvin's use of unreasonable force.

Count three alleges that all four defendents saw Floyd lying on the ground in "clear need of medical care" and willfully failed to aid him.

Chauvin was also charged on two counts in a second indictment, stemming from the arrest and neck restraint of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

"Count one of this indictment alleges that on Sept. 4, 2017, Chauvin, without legal justification, held the teenager by the throat and struck the teenager multiple times in the head with a flashlight. The indictment alleges that this offense included the use of a dangerous weapon—a flashlight—and resulted in bodily injury to the teenager. Count two of the indictment charges that Chauvin held his knee on the neck and the upper back of the teenager even after the teenager was lying prone, handcuffed, and unresisting, also resulting in bodily injury."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.