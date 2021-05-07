Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
St. Croix County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin
Counties. In Minnesota, Washington, Dakota and Goodhue
Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&