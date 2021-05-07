Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Pepin County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin

Counties. In Minnesota, Washington, Dakota and Goodhue

Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&