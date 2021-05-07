Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

3:27 am Weather AlertWx Alert - St Croix

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

St. Croix County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

