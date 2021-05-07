Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Appleton East 34, Bay Port 28
Appleton North 38, Neenah 6
Ashwaubenon 21, Green Bay Preble 3
Bangor 38, Royall 0
Cashton 20, Necedah 7
De Pere 24, Oshkosh West 10
Eau Claire Memorial 20, Eau Claire North 0
Green Bay Southwest 17, Appleton West 6
Greendale 51, Milwaukee Lutheran 0
Greenfield 22, West Allis Nathan Hale 14
Manitowoc Lincoln 42, Green Bay East 12
Omro 49, Campbellsport 22
Pulaski 43, Stevens Point 20
Racine Horlick 48, Racine Park 6
Ripon 26, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 24
South Milwaukee 32, Pius XI Catholic 20
Waupun 21, North Fond du Lac 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/