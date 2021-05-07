Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appleton East 34, Bay Port 28

Appleton North 38, Neenah 6

Ashwaubenon 21, Green Bay Preble 3

Bangor 38, Royall 0

Cashton 20, Necedah 7

De Pere 24, Oshkosh West 10

Eau Claire Memorial 20, Eau Claire North 0

Green Bay Southwest 17, Appleton West 6

Greendale 51, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

Greenfield 22, West Allis Nathan Hale 14

Manitowoc Lincoln 42, Green Bay East 12

Omro 49, Campbellsport 22

Pulaski 43, Stevens Point 20

Racine Horlick 48, Racine Park 6

Ripon 26, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 24

South Milwaukee 32, Pius XI Catholic 20

Waupun 21, North Fond du Lac 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

